BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow moved across the Bay State on Saturday, but it wasn’t the first time the state has been hit an April Fools’ Day snow storm. In fact, it was nothing compared to the Nor’easter that hit Boston 20 years ago.

The storm was no joke! April Fools’ Day 1997 brought Boston a blizzard—the most powerful late season storm many can remember in New England.

Boston had two feet of snow on the ground—in April. Worcester received almost three feet of snow, which was record snowfall for Central Massachusetts for 18 years. Residents toughed it out as surf pounded Revere.

A Greyhound bus slid off the highway during the storm. There was widespread thunder snow and utilities reported 700,000 people lost power in New England.

The storm was so bad that 7News did a story asking people which was worse—the April Fools’ Day blizzard or the famed blizzard of ’78? The blizzard of ’78 paralyzed Massachusetts for several days and washed away entire seaside homes.

