Detroit Police have confirmed a woman shocked an officer with a stun gun during a heated argument.

Officials say family members on a nearby porch began interfering.

One man allegedly charged at the police while one woman shocked an officer.

Both suspects are facing charges.

The officer hit with the stun gun is expected to recover.

