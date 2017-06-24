BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are questioning a woman after a man’s body was found in a Brockton house on Friday.

Police said the man was found stabbed to death inside a house on Maguire Road. According to police, the woman brought in for questioning lives there. Neighbors said the man moved in a few years ago and they have seen police at the home before.

Animal Control was also on the scene and took two cats from the house.

Police have not said if any charges have been filed.

