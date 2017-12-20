BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re ready to hit the roads before Christmas, get ready for a holiday headache.

Holiday travel already set records this year on three separate holidays, and according to AAA, that’s expected to happen again for Christmas.

Wednesday is expected to be one of the worst days to travel in several cities, including Boston.

AAA expects more than 107 million Americans to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1, which would make this the highest amount on record for this time of year.

More than 97 million people are expected to drive to their destination, while nearly six and a half million will fly. More than three and a half million will take trains, buses and cruise ships.

However, no matter how you get to your holiday destination, leave early, especially if you’re going through security.

On Wednesday the TSA is introducing new automated screening lanes, or smart lanes, to help speed up the screening process.

These are being implemented only in Terminal C.

You can also download your airline’s app to have your boarding pass on your smartphone and get updates on delays and baggage.

