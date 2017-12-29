(WHDH) — The dangerously cold weather in New England isn’t just impacting people, it’s also impacting vehicles.

AAA workers said they are receiving three times as many calls as they normally do as a result of the weather.

They added that most calls were related to failing car batteries.

AAA said drivers who are stranded by the side of the road receive top priority.

