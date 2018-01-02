AAA winter checklist offers tips on getting vehicles ready for snow

WESTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Roads will be a mess during Thursday’s snowstorm and the Automobile Association of America (AAA) has several tips for drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready.

Drivers should get their cars’ batteries checked, along with washer fluid levels. Washer fluid contains antifreeze, which prevents the windshield from freezing.

As far as tires, all-season tires work well in light to medium snow as long as they have good tread depth. Do not forget to check the tire pressure, which drops when the temperature outside does.

Windshield wipers should completely clear the glass; AAA says winter wiper blades are also available to help reduce buildup of ice and snow.

Finally, AAA said drivers need to make sure their headlights and breaklights are working.

