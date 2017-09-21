Aaron Hernandez attorneys expected to announce brain study findings

BOSTON (WHDH) — The defense team that represented ex-New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez in his 2012 double-murder trial is expected to announce Thursday the findings of a brain study that was conducted following the 27-year-old’s jailhouse suicide.

Attorney Jose Baez, along with his colleagues, are expected to speak about the study’s findings, which was conducted by Boston University.

The state had refused to turn Hernandez’s brain over for study following his sudden death. The former tight end was found dead in his jail cell at Shirley’s Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on April 19.

Baez spoke out against the state in a press conference outside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after his client’s death, pushing for the release of his brain, so researchers could look for a possible link to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 shooting death of Odin Llloyd. Just days before his death, Hernandez was found not guilty in the killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Baez and the rest of Hernandez’s defense team had plans to appeal the murder conviction.

An investigation conducted by the state found that Hernandez had jammed cardboard in the tracks of his jail cell door before he hanged himself with a bed sheet. Suicide notes were found near Hernandez and a reference to a biblical passage in ink was found on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell.

