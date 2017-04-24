Aaron Hernandez funeral to be held Monday

Bristol, CT (WHDH) — The funeral for former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez will be held in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut.

This, five days after prison officials say he took his own life.

A private service will be held Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Hernandez committed suicide inside of his jail cell on Wednesday.

He had been serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd but had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder.

