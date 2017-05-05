Aaron Hernandez was Bloods gang member, court documents show

BOSTON (AP) – Newly released prison records say ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang.

A death report released Friday by Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. also says Hernandez once threatened to kill a correction officer and his family.

The reports were released in response to a public records request from The Associated Press.

They show he was disciplined for the threats against a correction officer and for submitting a urine sample that tested positive for Neurontin, an anti-epileptic drug that is also used as a painkiller.

The events took place while he was housed in a Bristol County prison from 2013 to 2015.

He was found hanged in his cell at the Souza-Baranowksi maximum-security prison on April 19 while serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)