Aaron Hernandez’s death ruled suicide, DA says

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — The death of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been ruled a suicide, the Worcester Distinct Attorney’s office said.

Investigators confirmed that Hernandez was locked in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts, around 8 p.m. He was found hanging from a bed sheet shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hernandez was brought to UMass-Memorial Health Alliance Hospital in Leominster, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Officials said a medical examiner performed an autopsy on Hernandez and concluded that the manner of death was suicide and the cause was asphyxia by hanging.

No signs of a struggle were found and investigators said they determined that Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging.

Investigators said they found cardboard jammed into the door tracks of Hernandez’s single-inmate cell. They said it was used to impede entry into the cell.

Investigators also found three hand-written notes next to a Bible in Hernandez’s cell. The message on those notes has not been revealed.

Sources tell 7News that a correctional officer has been disciplined for missing a 2 a.m. walk through.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for the 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd.

