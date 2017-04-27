Aaron Hernandez’s estate worthless, North Attleborough home to be sold

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) — Court records show the estate of Aaron Hernandez is worthless.

Hernandez’s attorneys said in an affidavit filed Wednesday in New Bedford District Court that his estate currently has a dollar value of zero.

His attorneys discussed the pending sale of his $1.3 million North Attleborough home, but a judge ordered that the details be impounded. All parties agreed to transfer the home from Hernandez’s name to his estate.

Ursula Ward, the mother of Odin Lloyd, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit seeking any proceeds from the sale of the home.

Hernandez was convicted of killing Lloyd in 2013. He was serving a life sentence at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley when he hung himself with a bedsheet on April 19.

His death came just five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double murder.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)