Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee may sue state over suicide

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee has indicated in court papers that she may sue the state of Massachusetts over his prison suicide.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez on Friday filed papers in Bristol Superior Court saying she was contemplating a lawsuit over the supervision he received while in prison.

The filing says authorities had a legal duty to provide safety and protection from personal injury to inmates in state custody.

The ex-NFL star hanged himself early Wednesday at the maximum-security prison where he was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Questions have been raised over whether guards carried out the proper hourly cellblock checks.

Authorities say Hernandez had been locked into his cell at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, and no one entered the cell until a guard saw him just after 3 a.m.

