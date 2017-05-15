Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee talks about his suicide with Dr. Phil

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee, spoke publicly for the first time since the former Patriots tight end killed himself in prison.

Jenkins-Hernandez appeared on “Dr. Phil” on Monday. She said when he was convicted two years ago in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, she fully believed he would be found not guilty. Lloyd was her sister’s boyfriend.

In his prison paperwork, Hernandez was listed as a member of the Bloods gang. Despite this, Jenkins-Hernandez said she did not believe he was in a gang and could not imagine he was capable of killing someone.

Jenkins-Hernandez said she never questioned who Hernandez hung out with and essentially allowed anyone into their house that he wanted.

When she was asked if she believed Hernandez killed Lloyd, she said she thought he was just maybe, “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

