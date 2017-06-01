NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Aaron Hernandez’s home will not be sold until un-paid taxes have been collected.

North Attleborough is looking to collect $93,000 in un-paid real-estate taxes from Aaron Hernandez’s estate.

The house is currently on the market but officials say it cannot be sold until the taxes dating back to 2014 are paid.

Hernandez’s house became a large part of the murder investigation of Odin Lloyd in 2013. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for that murder and hanged himself in prison in April.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)