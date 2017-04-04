BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez are planning to rest their case in his double murder trial.

Attorney Jose Baez said in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday that his team intends to call three witnesses and potentially close their case on Wednesday.

The jury had the day off Tuesday. The prosecution and defense met with Judge Jeffrey Locke and mostly discussed trial logistics. Closing arguments and jury deliberations could come soon as Thursday.

Hernandez has been charged in the June 2012 shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Prosecutors say Hernandez felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him at a nightclub in Boston.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence without parole for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

