Aaron Hernandez’s tattoos are confession to 2012 murders, detective says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another week in the Aaron Hernandez double-murder trial wrapped up with the focus again touching on the ex-NFL star’s tattoos. Prosecutors argued that the ink is a confession to a pair of 2012 murders in Boston.

Video shown Friday in Suffolk Superior Court showed Boston police officers inside the Toyota 4Runner that police say Hernandez was in when he allegedly gunned down Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside the South End’s Cure Lounge.

Police said the officers were reenacting the act in which Hernandez allegedly leaned over his friend Alexander Bradley, and fired a gun out of the window at the victims, who were stopped at a red light.

Boston Police Detective Paul MacIsaac says it was the investigation of Hernandez for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd that led them to the SUV, which was found hidden away in the garage of Hernandez’s cousin in Bristol, Connecticut.

Defense attorney Jose Baez got chuckle out of the courtroom when MacIsaac said police never drove the 4Runner because it wasn’t registered.

MacIsaac says the tattoos Hernandez got after the murder amount to a confession. He says the former Patriots tight end did not have them when he played in the Super Bowl against the Giants in Feb. 2012, six months before the double-murder.

Several of Hernandez’s relatives showed up in court Friday, and one of them briefly pulled out a Hernandez football jersey.

