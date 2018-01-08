Abandoned truck struck by train in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a pickup truck was struck by a commuter rail train in Weymouth Monday morning.

According to the MBTA’s Joe Pesaturo, a pickup truck was abandoned on the commuter rail tracks. That truck was struck by a train headed outbound.

Nobody was injured in the incident, officials say.

The MBTA says trains will be significantly delayed, and shuttle service will replace service until the incident is resolved.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

