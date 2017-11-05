Abington man faces sentencing for 2015 fatal shooting

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — An Abington man who shot and killed another man during a drug robbery in Brockton two years ago faces sentencing.

Evyn Garner is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in the October 2015 death of Richard Tangherlini Jr.

The 24-year-old Garner was convicted by a jury Thursday of charges including first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory term of life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Garner arranged to buy a small bag of marijuana worth $40 from Tangherlini. During the deal, Garner placed a gun to the victim’s head and shot him in the throat during a struggle.

The 27-year-old Tangherlini died at the hospital.

Garner fled in a pickup truck and was arrested the next day. Blood stains on his jeans and shoes matched the victim’s DNA.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)