Accused killer told ex-girlfriend to ‘get out’ before shooting her, neighbor says

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting and killing his former girlfriend inside an apartment building in Lowell Thursday morning was discovered dead in the trunk of car in Chelmsford Friday afternoon, bringing relief to a neighborhood that has spent the last 24 hours on edge.

Authorities say Ross Elliot, 51, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside the trunk of car outside a doctor’s office on Research Place.

The murder of Nicole White, 44, sparked an intense manhunt for Elliot. Residents in the Stevens Street area were ordered to shelter in place Thursday as Elliot, who was said to be “armed and extremely dangerous” roamed the streets.

A neighbor who lived across the hall from White told 7News that she overheard the entire murder. She said she heard screaming followed by gunshots.

“I heard him say get the [expletive] out or I am going to shoot you,” the woman said. “Then I heard two pops.”

The woman spent four hours Thursday being interviewed by police.

After the shooting, the woman says she saw Elliot flee the scene in a red Jeep.

