Accused shooter asked stepdad to leave, then shot mom to death in hospital

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) — A man accused of shooting his mother to death in the intensive care unit of New Hampshire’s largest hospital pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday after police say he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to officers that he killed her in front his stepfather.

Travis Frink, 48, of Rhode Island, appeared Wednesday afternoon in Grafton Superior Court, where a judge ordered him held without bail during a brief arraignment. Frink was ordered to have no contact, with his stepfather, per request of prosecutor Jane Young,.

Frink signed into the visitor center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. and went to the intensive care unit, where his 70-year-old mother was recovering, according to court paperwork.

At about 5:20 p.m., Frink told officers that he drove up from his Rhode Island home to kill his mother. Frink told them that he “shot his mother several times in her hospital bed,” according to court paperwork. She was slated to be discharged Friday after receiving treatment for aneurysm.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald identified the shooting victim as Pamela Ferriere, of Groton. No other patients, visitors or workers were physically injured.

“The purpose of Mr. Frink’s visit to the hospital today was to kill his mother,” MacDonald said.

Frink’s stepfather, Robert Ferriere, was said to be present in the room when he arrived. Frink requested time alone with his mother. His mother approved the request and his stepfather left the room.

Ferriere said he heard a scream and then saw Frink opening fire on his mother, according to the paperwork. Frink then apparently placed the gun in a bag and walked out without saying a word.

The victim’s nurse also claims she saw Frink holding a gun. At that point, the nurse said she ran from the room, took cover behind medical equipment and heard two gun shots ring out. She called 911.

“We have provided the support for anything that the nurse needs,” a hospital official said Wednesday.

Frink was detained as he tried to leave the grounds of Dartmouth-Hitchcock, authorities said. Police officers could be seen swarming a grey Toyota on a road leading away from the hospital.

The brazen shooting sparked panic as employees and patients were evacuated into the parking lot. People were told to avoid the area around the hospital, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to it.

A hospital employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” indicating a violent situation is unfolding, telling them to get out if possible or to shelter in place. The hospital was placed on lockdown for several hours as authorities assessed the situation.

Frink is due back in court at a later date.

