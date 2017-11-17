BLACKSTONE, MA (WHDH) — Blackstone police confirmed an active investigation involving Blackstone Police, Massachusetts State Police and federal investigators.

The department said the investigation stems from an “isolated incident” that happened Thursday night.

They added that the public is not in danger.

7News is headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)