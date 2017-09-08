Active shooter reported at Ohio high school

An active shooter situation has been reported at a high school in Ohio Friday morning.

According to police in Columbus, Ohio, an active shooter was reported at Scioto High School.

Officials have asked people to stay out of the area while emergency teams deal with the situation.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

