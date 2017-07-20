Activists call for MIT janitor’s release from prison

BOSTON (WHDH) - A rally was held on the gates of the state house on Thursday as dozens called for the release of MIT janitor Francisco Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a native of El Salvador, says he’s afraid to return. He has been living and working in America for 10 years, and for the last five at MIT.

Every year he has checked in with ICE, and for years they have granted him stays. Until this year, when he was told to show up with a ticket home.

His supporters gathered to ask Gov. Charlie Baker to help get Rodriguez out of prison.

Rodriguez is the sole provider for his family, which includes his wife, two daughters and an unborn baby. They all are American citizens.

The college where he worked released a statement, reading, “MIT President Reif and senior leaders join fellow MIT community members in supporting Mr. Rodriguez’s request to stay in this country so he can continue to be part of the MIT community and remain with his family and friends.”

Rodriguez’s supporters also include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ed Markey and Congressman Mike Capuano.

He is set to remain in prison until his removal from the U.S., which could happen anytime within the next 30 days.

