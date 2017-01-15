BOSTON (AP) — Labor activists are planning to hold a legislative briefing at the Massachusetts Statehouse this week to bring attention to a series of worker health and safety bills coming before state lawmakers this session.

Steven Tolman, president of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, will be among those meeting with lawmakers and legislative aides to discuss the bills.

He will be joined by other labor leaders and activists including Al Vega, interim executive director of MassCOSH — the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health — which works to make sure that all workers earn their living and return home alive and well.

The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning in the Great Hall at the Statehouse.

January is the start of the Legislature’s new two-year session.

