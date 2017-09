BOSTON (WHDH) — Hollywood star Denzel Washington was spotted Thursday afternoon in Boston.

7’s Justin Dougherty snapped a few photos of Washington as he walked out of a bookstore on Water Street near Downtown Crossing.

Washington is in town shooting the “Equalizer 2,” a sequel to the 2014 thriller.

IMAGE: Denzel Washington walking out of the bookstore on Water St. near Downtown Crossing. Shooting "Equalizer 2" in #Boston #7News pic.twitter.com/Bk3XFQE7jO — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 28, 2017

IMAGE: Denzel Washington shooting "Equalizer 2" on Water St. near Downtown Crossing. #7News pic.twitter.com/TwCoa4sFTh — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) September 28, 2017

