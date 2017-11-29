LAS VEGAS (WHDH) — Police searching for a thief after he robbed the Bellagio Casino at gunpoint.

Actor James Woods said he witnessed the robbery from just feet away.

He posted to Twitter that the staff handed the money to the robber without conflict before the thief took off.

Local police released a photo of the suspect, showing a man wearing a blond wig, glasses and a black winter hat.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)