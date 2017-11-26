Actress and Glee star, Naya Rivera, charged with domestic battery after allegedly attacking husband

(WHDH) — Actress and Glee star, Naya Rivera, has been charged with domestic battery after allegedly attacking her husband.

Rivera was arrested on Saturday night in West Virginia and released on bond early Sunday morning.

Her husband, Ryan Dorsey, claims Rivera hit him in the head and lip while they were taking their two-year-old son for a walk.

Dorsey also told police there was cell phone video of the alleged attack.

Rivera had filed for divorce from the actor in 2016 but called off their separation last month.

