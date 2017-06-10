LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Adam West, best known for his portrayal of Batman in the original 1960’s TV series, has died.

West passed away Friday night with his family by his side after a short battle with leukemia.

The family posted a statement on West’s verified Facebook page.

“It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news…Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.”

