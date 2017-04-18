Adidas sends email congratulating runners for surviving Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sporting gear giant Adidas is facing some serious heat after sending out a tone deaf email advertisement to thousands of runners who completed Monday’s Boston Marathon.

The email’s subject line read: “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

Many who received the e-mail were left outraged, especially after the 2013 marathon bombings, which left three people dead and hundreds of others injured.

The email included a line that read: “You’re Boston Strong, what’s next?”

The company has not yet issued a statement in response to the backlash.

 

 

