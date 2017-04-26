Administrator fired from Lawrence school for violating school policy

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - An administrator at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence was fired after the school president said he violated school policy.

Andrew Nikonchuk, the school’s director of curriculum and instruction, was fired on Tuesday. “It was determined he had violated the school’s policies pertaining to appropriate social boundaries between students and faculty,” said School President Christopher Sullivan.

While rumors are going around, students and parents said they have not gotten any official information on what happened from the school.

“It kind of makes me uncomfortable,” said Central Catholic junior Georgia Brox. “Hopefully, the real story will come out so we can all have some closure to know what happened.”

The school did not say how many students were involved or what sort of conduct happened. The Middlesex County District Attorney confirmed a criminal probe is underway; while the school is in Essex County, Nikonchuk lives in Lowell, which is in Middlesex County.

Nikonchuk is a 1998 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He taught science at the school before becoming curriculum director. A website that rates teachers has very positive reviews from students going back more than 10 years.

No one answered the door at Nikonchuk’s house and his Twitter and LinkedIn profiles have both been taken down. The schoo is run by the Marist Brothers and a call to their office in New York was not returned.

