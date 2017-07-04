Adorable baby rhino serenaded to sleep by sounds of guitar

(WHDH) — A baby rhino at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary has grown close to a guitar-playing caregiver after being rejected by its mother.

On June 19, the sanctuary in Sonpark, South Africa, welcomed the rhino ans she is said to be “doing well and continues to improve as each day goes by.”

Without a mother figure in the picture, the sanctuary says the rhino has formed a bond with one carer and soothing sounds of his guitar.

In a video shared by the sanctuary, the rhino can be seen peacefully dozing off to sleep as the man plays his guitar.

