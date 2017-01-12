Adorable video shows zoo animals frolicking in snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (WHDH) – For some of us, snowy days are a good time to stay warm inside. But for animals like polar bears and seals, there’s no better time to be outside.

Even the elephants at the Oregon Zoo enjoyed romping through the snow on Wednesday. They even loved jumping in frigid water.

The zoo was closed Wednesday due to large snowstorm.

The video of the animals was captured by a photographer who had to use skis to get there.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)