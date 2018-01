PLYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) — An advisory panel will hold a meeting Wednesday to discuss the closure of the Pilgrim Nuclear Generating Station.

Entergy Corp., which owns the Pilgrim plant, announced last year that it was going to close the plant down.

It is expected to shut down for good in 2019.

