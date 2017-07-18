RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Construction is underway in Rutland on 22 units of affordable housing that will mark the completion of a $22 million, yearslong project to renovate and rebuild a public housing complex in the Vermont city.

Many say the Forest Park housing project makeover is turning a problem into an asset.

Vermont Public Radio Reports that for years, neighbors described the 7-acre cluster of 75 apartments that housed 300 low-income residents as a troublesome eyesore.

Rutland Housing Authority director Kevin Loso says that in 2002, they began to look at how to make the area more energy-efficient, attractive and diverse. The Forest Park name has been abandoned.

The first 33 units were completed in 2011 while 23 more opened in 2015. Construction of the final units should be finished next year.

