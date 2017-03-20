Afghan soldier wounds 3 US troops

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan soldier has opened fire inside a base in the southern Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers before being shot dead.

Navy Cpt. Bill Salvin, a U.S. military spokesman, said coalition forces had killed the soldier “to end the attack.”

Col. Mohammad Rasoul Zazai, an Afghan army spokesman, said the soldier had made a “mistake” and had not fired deliberately.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, Taliban insurgents attacked a district headquarters in Kandahar province using a suicide car bomb. A security official said six police were killed and five others were wounded in the assault.

In the southern Zabul province, an army operation killed 13 Taliban and wounded 11 others. An official says two Afghan soldiers were killed and three others were wounded by a roadside bomb during the operation.

And two Taliban commanders were killed in an apparent U.S. drone strike in the Barmal district of the eastern Paktika province, according to a spokesman for the provincial governor. Another 10 insurgents were killed in a separate drone strike.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)