After Christmas snowstorm, arctic air moves into New England

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) – The storm that gave New England a white Christmas is giving way to bitter cold.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories for parts of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Tuesday, saying frostbite was possible with as little as 30 minutes of exposure.

Daytime temperatures in Massachusetts are not expected to rise out of the 20s all week. On Thursday and Friday, meteorologist Wren Clair says arctic air will cause temperatures to dip into the teens. Winds chills are expected to hover in the teens and single digits in some places.

Cool Temps Here To Stay pic.twitter.com/OIzlY7rKYD — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 26, 2017

Cooler temperatures are here to stay, and it's going to feel like single digits & even below zero temps for much of the week! Plan ahead & stay warm! #7News pic.twitter.com/89Q6L4ANKe — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 26, 2017

Brrr…it's a very chilly start and a cold, but sunny forecast today! Bundle up!! #7News pic.twitter.com/zRPRiI5MPn — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) December 26, 2017

Similar conditions are expected in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

New England returned to normal after Monday’s storm brought up to 7 inches of snow and high winds caused scattered power outages.

Boston’s Logan Airport got less than three inches of snow, but it was enough to cause a jet to slide off a taxiway on Monday evening.

On Cape Cod, winds gusting up to 76 mph brought down trees and knocked out power to thousands.

