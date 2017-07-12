After delay, Rachelle Bond to be sentenced Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of Bella Bond will be back in court on Wednesday.

After a two week delay, and more than two years after her daughter’s death, Rachelle Bond is set to be sentenced.

Rachelle is charged with helping her then boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, get rid of her daughter’s body. McCarthy was convicted of killing the toddler and Rachelle took months before coming forward to police.

“The difficulty she had in her life, the trauma she had in her life,” said attorney Janice Basil “and certainly the drug addiction played a tremendous role in that.”

The addiction to heroin is the exact reason Rachelle’s sentencing was delayed. She is expected to get out of jail as part of a plea deal for testifying against McCarthy, but her attorney says she has no family, no friends and no where to go.

Two weeks ago there was no drug treatment bed available and the defense team says Rachelle preferred to stay in jail waiting for one.

“There’s no winners in any of this,” said Basil. “And even she has said, yes she gets out, but she lives with this for the rest of her life. This is not really freedom to her.”

I addition to going to a drug treatment facility, as part of her plea deal, she is also expected to be placed on probation for two years.

