After devastating knee injury, Edelman vows to return ‘stronger than ever’

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Julian Edelman thanked New England Patriots fans for their overwhelming support Tuesday as he starts the process of rehabbing from a devastating, season-ending knee injury suffered Friday night.

In a note shared on social media, Edelman vowed to return “stronger than ever” next season.

The 31-year-old veteran suffered a complete ACL tear in his right knee in the opening quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. It was a non-contact injury. He was carted of the field in visible pain.

Edelman said the amount of support he has received from fans has been “truly humbling.”

New England will be hard pressed to replace Edelman’s production. The shifty play-maker caught 98 balls last season for 1,106 yards and three touchdowns.

Edelman ended his note with a profound message: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Read Edelman’s full note below:

