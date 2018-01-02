After nearly 2 days, gas main fire extinguished in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - After nearly two days, National Grid crews were able to extinguish a blistering fire that was sparked Sunday by a gas main break on Hyde Park Avenue in Boston’s Roslindale neighborliness.

Crews responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The fire was put out Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

Fire officials said under normal circumstances, they would have shut the gas off to contain the fire. However, shutting the gas off would have left 8,200 homes without heat as the area deals with bitter cold temperatures.

National Grid worked tirelessly to bypass the leak so they could shut off the gas without cutting fuel to the entire neighborhood.

Four utility workers suffered burn injuries Sunday night and were transported to the hospital.

Some triple-decker houses in the area were evacuated just before 8 p.m. Sunday as a precaution, according to fire officials. This is all as crews try to fix the leak and protect families who are in danger of losing heat.

No more raging flames here in Roslindale. pic.twitter.com/ll5572Lfdx — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) January 2, 2018

Work continued into Tuesday. Crews said they had hoped to cap the leak by the end of the day. They were able to accomplish that.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

