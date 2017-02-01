AG: 2 women stabbed to death inside New Hampshire home

FARMINGTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire have identified two women who were found dead over the weekend inside a Farmington home.

State Attorney General Joseph Foster’s office said Tuesday that 48-year-old Christine Sullivan and 32-year-old Jenna Pellegrini were both stabbed multiple times inside the residence.

Police were responding to a 911 call when they discovered the bodies early Sunday morning. There was no word on whether there’s a connection between the two victims.

The town of Farmington is located about eight miles west of Rochester.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)