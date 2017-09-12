AG: Authorities investigating ‘incident’ at New Hampshire’s biggest hospital

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital. Some people at the hospital have been evacuated.

Lebanon police said Tuesday they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would only say they have reported “an incident” to the police and officers are responding. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, the New Hampshire Department of Justice and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher Wagner confirmed they are investigating the incident.

There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

Officials say it is an “unfolding situation.” No further information was available.

This is a breaking news stories; 7News will have more updates as they become available.

Lebanon police are on site at DHMC campus. We have no new information at this time, but will share when we do. Thank you. — Dartmouth-Hitchcock (@DartmouthHitch) September 12, 2017

