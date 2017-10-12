AG: Boston cop stole money from evidence room, tried to launder it at Plainridge Casino

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that a Boston police officer has been indicted on charges he stole money from an evidence room and tried to launder it at Plainridge Park Casino.

Joseph Nee, 44, is accused of stealing about $2,000 from the file of a closed bank robbery case, inserting it into slot machines and redeeming the stolen money at a casino kiosk. The alleged incident took place in January, according to investigators.

Authorities say the stolen money was identified by the traces of red dye left from an anti-theft dye pack that discharged during the bank robbery.

Nee is assigned to the Evidence Management Unit in Hyde Park. He has been with the Boston Police Department since 1998.

“The behavior alleged in today’s indictment is inexcusable. I hold my officers to the highest standards and expect them to obey the law that they have taken an oath to uphold. Allegations like this can damage the trust my officers have worked so hard to build with the community. The Anti-Corruption Unit will continue to investigate all allegations of wrongdoing by my officers,” Police Commissioner William Evans said in a statement.

Nee is slated to be arraigned on Oct. 30 in Suffolk Superior Court.

The incident is under investigation.

