AG: Boston cop stole money from evidence room, used it to gamble at Plainridge Casino

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that a Boston police officer has been indicted on charges he stole money from an evidence room and used it to gamble at Plainridge Park Casino.

Joseph Nee, 44, is accused of stealing about $2,000 from the file of a closed bank robbery case, inserting it into slot machines and redeeming the stolen money at a casino kiosk. The alleged incident took place in January, according to investigators.

Authorities say the stolen money was identified by the traces of red dye left from an anti-theft dye pack that discharged during the bank robbery.

Nee is assigned to the Evidence Management Unit in Hyde Park. He has been with the Boston Police Department since 1998.

Nee faces charges of larceny over $250 and money laundering. He is slated to be arraigned on Oct. 30 in Suffolk Superior Court.

The incident is under investigation.

