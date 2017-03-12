BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey is holding a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser to help pump up her campaign account.

In an email to supporters, Healey said she’s working as a first line of defense against President Donald Trump. Healey on Thursday joined a lawsuit challenging Trump’s revised travel ban.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston.

Healey also pointed to her investigation into whether Exxon Mobil misled Massachusetts consumers about the impact of burning fossil fuels.

Healey has repeatedly swatted down speculation she might consider running against Republican Gov. Charlie Baker instead of seeking re-election to the state’s top law enforcement post.

No Republican or Democratic candidate has announced plans to challenge Healey next year.

As of the end of February, Healy had about $836,000 in her campaign account.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)