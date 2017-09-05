AG Healey to rule on legality of proposed 2018 ballot measures

BOSTON (AP) — Sponsors of more than two dozen initiative petitions are awaiting word from Attorney General Maura Healey before they can move forward with their proposed questions for the 2018 Massachusetts ballot.

Healey’s office has been reviewing each of the initiatives to determine if they pass constitutional muster. The Democrat is scheduled to issue her rulings on Wednesday.

Organizers of initiatives that clear this constitutional hurdle can then begin the arduous task of collecting at least 64,750 signatures of registered voters by early December.

For those measures disallowed by the attorney general, sponsors have the option of challenging the decisions in court.

Among the 28 petitions submitted last month were proposals to raise the minimum wage, lower the state’s sales tax, eliminate turnpike tolls and limit the euthanizing of homeless animals.

