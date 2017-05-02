AG: Husband, wife charged in $1M illegal gambling scheme

SALEM, Mass. (AP) – Authorities in Massachusetts say a husband and wife have been charged with using an illegal gambling company to launder more than $1 million for their own profit.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday that William Morley and his wife, Bonnie Morley, pleaded not guilty to charges of organizing and promoting gambling, money laundering and other offenses.

Authorities say the couple owned a North Andover company called Four Star Vending, and allegedly distributed illegal gambling devices- video slot and poker machines -through the company to bars, social clubs and other establishments in Massachusetts and New York.

Authorities say Four Star employees traveled to those establishments to collect the proceeds from the slot machines and shared the profits with the owners. Two employees also face charges in the scheme.

