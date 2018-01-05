Agency verifies record high tide hit Boston

The icy flooding on many Boston streets during this week’s storm was caused by a record high tide.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration verified Friday that water levels at the federal agency’s Boston tide gauge reached a peak of 4.89 feet above the average of highest tide readings for the day.

It's official folks… Boston highest tide on record since 1921. Beat it by less than 1 inch https://t.co/TQ2YPCbEa9 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 5, 2018

That broke the record of 4.82 feet above, set during the infamous Blizzard of ’78 in February of that year.

The flooding sent large trash containers floating down Boston streets, forced the shutdown of a subway station as water cascaded down the steps and prompted rescues of people trapped in cars and homes in Boston and several other Massachusetts communities by rapidly rising waters.

Here’s a look at some other communities impacted by tidal flooding:

