Aggressive wild turkeys in CT neighborhood

Aggressive wild turkeys are bothering locals in a Connecticut neighborhood.

Some people in the neighborhood said they see almost 14 turkeys at a time.

Several residents have had the turkeys chase them.

They have also been seen chasing mail carriers and joggers.

Some locals have been afraid to leave their houses.

Animal Control said they are trying to bring the turkeys to a different location.

Officials said the best thing to do if a turkey starts chasing you is become the aggressor and chase them back.

