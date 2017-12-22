Ahead of winter storm, road crews out in force

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Road crews are out in force during a busy holiday travel weekend preparing for snow and ice that is moving into the region.

As many as 700 pieces of equipment have been out across roads in New Hampshire as light snow has begun to fall in the area. Those crews have been plowing, treating roads and doing their best to stay ahead of the storm.

Many schools canceled class ahead of the storm. Speeds on I-93 and other major highways in New Hampshire were reduced to 45 miles per hour.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate throughout the afternoon. State Police are asking those who will be on the roads to exercise caution.

