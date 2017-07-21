Air France launching airline geared toward Millennials

They have their pop culture, their language and their dress code, but now millennials will have an airline with their own vibe.

Air France announced on Thursday that it is launching ‘Joon,’ an airline geared towards Generation-Y

Joon will not be a low-cost carrier, but it was described as a ‘lifestyle brand and a state of mind.’

Long Haul flights are expected to start next year.

